Hundreds raised from students' quiz night

An Otago Medical Students Association quiz has raised more than $1000 to support Muslim families affected by the Christchurch terror attacks.

Fifty people were killed and dozens more hurt after a gunman attacked two mosques during prayers on March 15.

More than 100 people took part in the quiz held at the University of Otago's Hunter Centre at 7.15pm yesterday, organiser Melissa Dol said.

It aimed to "bring people together'' and provide a platform for students to discuss things openly in the wake of the attacks, she said,

Several people, including a former member of the Muslim Students Association on campus, and a former refugee from Afghanistan, spoke at the gathering, providing further background information.

Soup was then provided, and the quiz took place.

Miss Dol had received positive feedback from participants and was "quite happy'' with how the overall event had run.

The exact amount raised was not yet known, and other fundraising activities were also being undertaken, she said.



