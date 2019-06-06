Loch Ness study: 'Surprises aplenty' after DNA tested

University of Otago researcher Professor Neil Gemmell, right, with Adrian Shine of the Loch Ness Project. Photo: Supplied

The University of Otago academic leading a study of life in the mysterious Loch Ness lake says there will be "surprises aplenty'' when eDNA tests from the water are released.

Anatomy Professor Neil Gemmell said most analyses were complete, but the team of scientists involved were still rechecking a few results.

International media have reported there may be one theory that supports the existence of the fabled Loch Ness monster.

However Prof Gemmell clarified rather that one theory about the legendary creature could not be ruled out.

"We have tested all common theories.

"Most, we find no evidence for. One we can not exclude as a possibility,'' Prof Gemmell said.

Findings were expected to be released to the public in early September.

Between all of the work was a raft of media interviews, along with talks with multiple production houses about a potential documentary. Photo / Neil Gemmell, Twitter

"The microbes, which represent the most enormous diversity of living things in the Loch, and elsewhere, have taken the most time to analyse.''

The DNA sequencing and analysis is being carried out in labs in Australia, Denmark and France as well as the University of Otago.

Scientists travelled to the lake in Scotland last year to take samples of water. They are using eDNA (environmental DNA) sampling of the water to identify remnants left behind by life in the loch using skin, scales, feathers, fur and waste.

They will establish a detailed list of all life living in Loch Ness and make comparisons between it and several other lochs.

Prof Gemmell said the scientists had, and continued to have, discussions about their own TV show or series into their research.

"At this point we still do not have a full commission.

"We have already contributed footage and interviews to some major productions either underway, or recently completed, for German, Japanese and UK channels and production houses.''

While the project was a few months behind schedule, it was within budget due to donations of goods and services from many different companies around the globe.

The project has been partially funded by university research grants, and donations.

There had been "numerous searches before the current one, which began last year _ and regardless of the results, he did not think tales of the monster would go away any time soon.

"None of those found evidence of the monster, although claimed they did at the time.

"The legend will endure because people want to believe in monsters.''

