University of Otago graduands, 1pm ceremony

There are two University of Otago graduation ceremonies at the Dunedin Town Hall this afternoon. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

DEGREES TO BE CONFERRED AND DIPLOMAS TO BE AWARDED IN PERSON

More than 370 people will graduate in person from the University of Otago with qualifications in the arts, law, commerce and science in a ceremony at the Dunedin Town Hall at 1pm. A further 126 graduands will graduate in absentia.

Doctor of Philosophy

Shayma Ali, Faiza Arshad, Pedro Henrique Barboza Rossetto, Briony Blackmore, Rasmus Mikael Gabrielsson, Yuanyuan He, Khaled Ahmed Ali Ibrahim, Jianhui Li, Mariska Maria Magdalena Mannes, William Samuel Pearman, Nanayakkara Wasam Pallage Dona Bhadra Nishanthi Perera, Zahra Rahmani, Benjamin Dudley Tombs, Iki Mafi Uele, Jungah Yoon.

Doctor of Business Administration

Yufeng Cui, Jie Gu, Sharen Elizabeth Paine.

Master of Arts (Thesis)

Jasmine Kate Weston: Anthropology, with distinction.

Master of Arts (Coursework)

Eleanor Frances Axton: Geography, with distinction.

Bachelor of Arts with Honours

Kaiser Manuel Yusef Aldana Coles: Theatre Studies, second class (Division I).

Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Theology

Lareina Livesey: Bachelor of Theology (endorsed in Christian Thought and History).

Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science

Athina Lucia Isabel Koncke.

Bachelor of Arts

Kate Jocelyn Benjes, Angus Samuel Blanchard, Sung Jae Han, Zachary Jakob Henry, Emma Grace Jocelyn, Eliza Guinevere May Meekings, Meg Brenna Bayne O’Connor, Joshua Liam O’Neill, Sean Owen Harris Prenter, Martha Judith Misilie Teleiai, Shakoia Aroha Rene Tonihi.

Bachelor of Music with Honours

Grace Elizabeth Louise Shaw: Composition, first class.

Bachelor of Social Work

Ritta Wobaire.

Master of Theology

Sarah Kate Pidgeon, with distinction.

Bachelor of Theology

Jacques Meiring (endorsed in Biblical Studies).

Bachelor of Teaching

Ruth Boardman (endorsed in Primary Education), Sheldon Lewis Cotter (endorsed in Primary Education), Molly-Rose Donnelly (endorsed in Early Childhood Education).

Master of Laws, Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Laws

Ayla Sian Naidoo: Master of Laws: with credit.

Master of Laws

Sarah Kate Jocelyn, with credit.

Bachelor of Laws with Honours and Bachelor of Arts

Stewart Micheal O’Malley Komie: Bachelor of Laws with Honours: first class, Anna Margaret Snow: Bachelor of Laws with Honours: first class.

Bachelor of Laws with Honours and Bachelor of Science

Ruby Isabella Blake-Manson: Bachelor of Laws with Honours: first class.

Bachelor of Laws with Honours and Bachelor of Arts and Science,

Laurie Miriam Fields Duncan: Bachelor of Laws with Honours: first class.

Bachelor of Laws with Honours

Isaac Anthony McKeever Heron, first class.

Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Arts

Fiona Maria Abraham, Adithi Susan Alexander, Taryn Kate Beasley, Joseph George Bishop Brosnahan, Frank Edward Coop, Libby Rose Davies Lockhart, Grace Mary Gulliver Fennell, Rosa Carlotta Norman Flaherty, Sarah Joy Gregan, Sophie Louise Hamer, Kathleen Olivia Hensman, Kieran John Hewett, Monique Evelyn Margaret Hewitt, Joshua John William Pierson, Ian Michael Quick, Lily Anne Rodger, Kirk Crawford Tamblyn, Cerese Eva Winter.

Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Science

Ruby Eva McPherson Bell, Briar Jane McLintock, Virginia Gillys Miller, Olivia Isabella Seaton-West.

Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Applied Science

John Camille Commissaris.

Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Commerce

Isobel Helen Avis, Shruthi Bahirathan, Imogen Grace Victoria Berry-Kilgour, Lachlan Chalmers Ellis, Jack William Gibson Scarlett, Yuta Honda, Joshua Maurice Lucas, Robin Yeh-Keun Park, Bradley James Taylor.

Bachelor of Laws

Georgia Kathleen Cleaver, Benjamin Thomas Clow, Liam John Collett, Ben Alexander Deeley, Senna Patricia Dodd, Sophia Louise Fitzgerald, Mikayla Tui Hill, Joel David Thomas MacManus, Lucy Jane Paton, Luke Boshier Tomlinson, Isobelle-Rose Cecelia Williams.

Master of Science

Tara Clare Hayward: Psychology, with distinction, Catherine Heather McKenzie: Biochemistry, with distinction.

Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Commerce

Yashodhan Nafde, Bachelor of Science, Hamed Sanah Akrami, Elizabeth-Jean Majandra Bloem, Andrew James Booth, Nicholas Alexander Brown, Callum Lucas Davie, Josh William Russell Haywood, Chee Ang Hong, Finnian Ross O’Leary Jackson, Ryan Jordan Kite, Daniel Christopher Howells Malthus Reed, Oscar Heads Moriarity, Daniel Elijah Neil Patel, Jesse Luke Perrott, Lachlan Mackay Aston Phillips, Juliet Anna Austen Ring, Maggie Portia Sherry, Callum Jonathan Shimmin, Charles Michael Stairmand, Tyler Taine Stevens, Tausi Fusialofa Tausi, Sophie Caitlin Thomas, Enze Zhu.

Master of Applied Science

Amelia Marguerite Gillard: Science Communication, with distinction.

Bachelor of Applied Science

Esra Said ’Abdallah Al-Bahri, Kate Ruby Jean Hockey, Scott Benjamin Mills, Scarlett Isabell Rogers.

Bachelor of Surveying

Ewan Donald Andrew, with credit.

Bachelor of Commerce and Diploma for Graduates

Noah Hendrikus Pronk: Diploma for Graduates (endorsed in Spanish).

Bachelor of Commerce

Xanthe Kate Adams, Yaseen Al Khatib Aamir Al-Rashdi, Azliaton Izaty Binti Azmi, Christian James Baillie, Tyra Elizabeth Barrett, Brita Filsell Barton, Te Paea Taonga Te Hoia Begman, Liam Cameron Behrnes, Shaun Anthony Bennett, Kaitlyn Marie Bentley, Viswanath William James Berry, Mary Matika Kereana Betham, Jessica Leila Biddle, Muhammad Zahidi Bin Mohamad Zamri, Nur Nayli Iman Binti Mohamad Hamzah, Nur Anis Nadirah Binti Mohammad Saari, Nur Shakira Afifi Binti Mohd Azlan, Muhammad Amir Rozan Bin Zahrul Azua, Kathryn May David Blain, Melissa Bonilla Casanas, Madelyn Hailey Brisbane, Alexandra Rose Brown, Mia Jade Burdett, Xandea Frances Burns, Jorja May Burr, Benjamin Walter Burton, Tawera Turongo Caius, James Maxwell Campbell, Rebecca Samantha Campbell, Yufei Cao, Annabel Marie Carter, Sally Paige Catherwood, Isabella Sally Confait, Aisenhower Austria Constantino, Leah Rose Cooke-McDonnell, Isabella Heather Copinga, William James Cotton, Shane Robert Crawford, Sophia Grace Davis, Alicia Kathleen De Bono, Shaun Edward Devine, Jack Morgan Divers, Emily Rose Donaldson, Claudia Grace Dorward, Holly Taylor Duffull, Jasmin Emily Dunn, Joshua Richard Durant, Reid Phillips Eberwein, Abby Rose Elkins-Fitzgerald, Dylan Samuel Fisher, Reagan Temple Fisher-Byrne, Elise Amy Ford, Milly Grace Ford, Sabree Tilly Fowke-Short, Luke Malachi Goatley, Huangjie Gong, Emily Jayne Gordon, Abby Aideen Grant, Summer Grace Gray, Simone Anne Paige Grubb, Anh Hoang Ha, Julian Gray Hamilton, Simone Grace Hamilton, Harlen John Hancock, Henry Troy Harrison, Johanna Harrison, Ainslee Melissa Hart, Ben Connor Hatton, Angus William Herron, Yating Hong, Henry Juan Hopkins, Alexander Joseph Hopwood, Amelia Elizabeth Hosking, Opal Alys Jensen, Eiji Steven Johnson, Jacob Kell Johnson, Adam Thomas Johnston, Georgia Caitlin Fiona Johnston, Isabella Paige Lydia Johnston, Christine Maureen Joubert, Caitlin Alixandra Kingsland, Emily Nicole Landrebe, David Langr, Dallin Vernon John Lawrence, Jacom Tionemologa Puhipi Lawrence, Eli Conn Andrew Lesperance, Erin Margaret Joyce Lester, Kate Josephine Letica, Harriet Florence Leverton, Jia Min Lim, Georgia Edie Livingston, Jacob Charley Lorkin, Millicent Victoria Mackie, Michelle Pauline Macnee, Neve Newman Maguire, Tessa Kate Malthus, Xanthe Rose Watkins Maole, Archie George Martin, Neve Grace Martin, D’Artagnan Jeron McCormick, Ella Ynez Sophie McKee, Maddie Dalgety McLean, Faith Rochelle McLintock, Lexus Helena McNab, Olivia Ruth Mirams, Alice Lynda Mitchell, Nathanael John Mitchell, Tyriq Valabh Mohan, Mya Jane Nevin, Harmon Wade Newport, Abby Rose Offwood, Joseph Jackson Ogier, Junghwan Oh, Alexandra Grace Orsborn, Jessie Yue Ou Yang, Thorn Kiwa Parkes, Madeline Louisa Peel, Jade Susan Anne Peters, Michael Brian Hopkins Phillips, Katrina Jade Poyner, Grace Isabelle Redman, Trinity Maree Richardson-Dann, Niger Fugalaau Roebeck, Jordan Robert Francis Ruck, Breea Kate Scully, Claudia Lili Dee Smith, Olivia Sofia Smith, Thirza Amelia Smith, Sian Lillian Snelgrove, Holly Grace Taylor, Tekaai Tekiera, Charlotte Makarita Thompson, Emma Elizabeth Tidswell, Ellise Paris Tomkinson, Charlotte Kei Lok Tsang, Kayla Joeme Tufui, Kayle Vosloo, Samuel William Wallace, Weining Wang, Yilin Wang, Yuning Wang, Callum Laird White, Emily Grace White, Matthew John Whittaker, Benjamin Williams-Davies, Angus George Gladstone Wills, Jack Brayton Withers, Jessica Anne Tiffany Wolfreys, James Alexander Wright, Siyu Yang, Terrance James William Yeardly-Davern, Yao Zhang.

Master of Business Administration

Mowafaq Namir Najib Amso, Hui An, Sahitya Anand, Tara Amelia Ribeiro Alves Barnard, Andrew Rex Bougen, Linyan Cai, Rebecca Maree Caswell, Haoran Chen, Grace Tung-Yen Chiang, Wei Cong, Francois De Jager, Alice Hannah Fitzgerald, Anna Flynn, Stephen Haimona Freundlich, Jeremy Robert Gibbons, James Robert Goodwin, Jenna Lori Bottcher Hansen, Reginald Douglas Hawthorne, Lingxiao He, Noel Hila Hokianga, James Andrew Howard, Nan Ji, Michael Alan Kluge, Mohammed Sufiyaan Ahmed Mitha, Andrew James Moseley, Charles Kenneth Palmer, Benjamin Paul McRae Plumtree, Arun Rajeev, Mikha Dyah Ramadewi, Ingrid Nicole Roding, Danie Benjamin Roos, Egbert Johannes Scherman, Lei Shao, Robyn Joy Simpson, Irina Smolina, Elisapeta Quinette Tamati-Tatupu, Ying Wang, Sarita Desiree Tiare-Miti Withers, Weijie Xue, Zhen Zeng, Liyan Zhang.

Master of Business Data Science

Yaser Nasreldin Mohamed Dorgham, with distinction.

Master of Economics

Kelson Geoffrey Sadlier, with distinction.

Master of Entrepreneurship

Vanessa Ruth Gordon, with distinction, Nyva Oum, with credit.

Master of Finance

Mohaned Moataz Hassan Abdelsabour Atta, Tianjiao Li, with distinction, Yi Shi, with distinction.

Master of International Business

Sophie Anne Gimblett, with distinction.

Master of Marketing and Bachelor of Commerce

Jaimie Constance McMahon: Master of Marketing: , with distinction, Hayden Guy Harris Prenter: Master of Marketing: , with distinction, Maddison Sophia Smith: Master of Marketing: , with distinction.

Master of Health Sciences

Belinda Leah Gordge (endorsed in Nursing (Clinical)).

Master of Advanced Nursing Practice

Olivia Grace Shearer, with credit.

Master of Nursing Science

Chante Kirsty Cooper, with distinction, Isabelle Wagmi, Katrina Lynn Young, with distinction.

Bachelor of Arts and Science

Anna Margaret Champion, Bradley Keith McDonald, Campbell David Rae.

Bachelor of Arts and Commerce

Jamie Renee Dawson, Maliana Sisifa Manu, Gabrielle Flynn Milne, Oliver Simon Fairmaid Niblock, Mia Sara Spake, Olivia Charlotte Thompson, Connor William Walsh, Caitlin Joan Waters.

Bachelor of Commerce and Science

Kaea Shirley Rose Anderson, Marcella Sally Bragg, Sophie Edwina Mary Dinwiddie, Alex Rose Edwards, Aditya Goel, Macy May Jensen, Callan Thomas Keenan-Smith, Jordan Grace McVicar, Abby Petra Ngan, Ruby Lou Secker, Will Wairongoa Whelan, Danika Emily Wilkinson.

Postgraduate Diploma in Business Administration

Lili Feng.

Postgraduate Diploma in Digital Health

Ian Conrad Holding, Vincent Calem Langley Withers.

Postgraduate Diploma in Health Sciences

Heidi Krystal Genever (endorsed in Nursing), with distinction, Joseph Darius Pagarugan Luis, with credit.

Postgraduate Diploma in Health Management

Georgia Isobel Wilson, with distinction.

Postgraduate Diploma in Medical Technology

Jessemarie Gantala Bongcac (endorsed in Sleep Medicine), with distinction.

Postgraduate Diploma in Child Health

Sylvia Grace Fields Duncan, with credit.

Diploma for Graduates

Scott Ryan Gordon, Sarah Jean McCarthy (endorsed in Human Resource Management), Claudia Cecilia Thomson (endorsed in Accounting).

DEGREES TO BE CONFERRED AND DIPLOMAS TO BE AWARDED IN ABSENTIA

Doctor of Philosophy

Upendra Raj Bhattarai, Md Saiful Islam, Chang Liu, Fraser Charles Partridge.

Doctor of Business Administration

Liangzhi Wang.

Master of Arts (Thesis)

Ella Audrey Acheson: Geography, with distinction.

Master of Arts (Coursework)

Mira Malachi May O’Connor: Geography, with distinction.

Bachelor of Arts with Honours

Saba Ghoroori: Philosophy, first class, James Robert Sawers: English, first class.

Bachelor of Arts

Luca John Beamish Chemis, Enxi Li, Cora Lily Astrid Euna Gwen Schamberger, Sophie Louise Tulley.

Master of Planning

Renee Ella Hanrahan, with distinction.

Bachelor of Music

Eoin Renata O’Keeffe (endorsed in Performance).

Master of Theology

Jonathan Isaac Ayling.

Bachelor of Theology with Honours

Timothy David Behan: Biblical Studies, first class, Stephen John Coyle: Christian Thought and History, first class.

Bachelor of Theology

Stephen John Freeborn.

Bachelor of Teaching

Anna Rosa Buys (endorsed in Primary Education), Jade Curran (endorsed in Primary Education), Annabelle Louisa Rose McCoy (endorsed in Early Childhood Education).

Bachelor of Laws with Honours

Arie Charles Edward den Dulk, first class, Elizabeth Matuanui Fitchett, first class, Ciaran John Robert O’Brien, first class.

Bachelor of Laws

Amruth Saiprasad Candadai.

Master of Science

Joshua Steven Bardwell: Mathematics, with distinction, Samuel Andrew Purdie: Wildlife Management, with credit, Amelia Margaret Wilson: Zoology, with credit.

Bachelor of Science with Honours

Katie Alexandra Green: Zoology, first class, Katelyn Anita-May Harlan: Computer Science, first class, Jessica Maria Hausser-See: Psychology, first class, Harry Alister McLellan: Chemistry, first class.

Bachelor of Science

Alastair James Andrew Cameron, Jared Leonard Westwood Dance, Renee Aimee Liu Deng, Mirca Miro Fredrick, Juanita Anna Havelaar, Benjamin Arthur Mitchell, Sumin Park, Agost Jonatan Radzik, Millie Marzipan Wilson Rea, Frederik George Empson Schröder, Mara-Veena Rayelle Taumalua Siohane, Aaron Isaac Thomas Taylor, Bachelor of Applied Science, Maaha Ahmad, Jade Arianna Collins, Bachelor of Physical Education, Matthew David Fuller.

Bachelor of Commerce

Lucy Francesca Rose Buckeridge, Amy Jane Dwyer, Alice Cath Moran, Nicholas Ryan Muldrew, Zsofi Karen Norman, Joshua Mathew William Pedley, Alexander Daly Revington, Tevita Tonga Sifa, Maoqian Sun, Joshua Alexander Preston Wade, Liudi Wang, Siqi Wang, Tsun Wang Yau, Anna Elizabeth Rose Young, Wei Zhang, Zihan Zhang, Juntong Zou.

Master of Business Administration

Quentin Gary Blair, Xiaoyan Chen, Michelle Laura Hawke, Zhipeng Li, Zuoyan Li, Jianfei Liu, Karishma Arvind Patel, Shufan Song.

Bachelor of Health Sciences

John Manu Hynes.

Bachelor of Biomedical Sciences with Honours

Katharina Wolf: Infection and Immunity, first class.

Bachelor of Biomedical Sciences

Joshua Sam Gorman, Theodore Eamonn Jones, Yutong Liu.

Master of Nursing Science

Sophie Elizabeth Rose Jenner, with credit.

Bachelor of Arts and Commerce

Lucas Marie Tamatoa Colonna, Kobee Trevere Lacey-Rameka.

Postgraduate Diploma in Science

Georgina Emma Taylor: Marine Science, with credit, Stella Yael Zhang: Microbiology, with distinction.

Postgraduate Diploma in Wildlife Management

Tom Brooks Sinclair, with distinction.

Postgraduate Diploma in Commerce

Tanisha Keach: Marketing, with distinction, Arnold Ronald Mathias: Marketing, with credit, Olivia Yurika Selinger: Finance, with credit.

Postgraduate Diploma in Digital Health

Yvonne Marie LeFort, Lalomilo John Paul Varea.

Postgraduate Diploma in Health Sciences

Ashley Imms Briscoe, with credit, Kemuel Bustarde Dayo (endorsed in Nursing), with credit, Suny Claire Heazlewood, with credit, Carla Theresa Jones (endorsed in Cognitive-Behaviour Therapy), with credit, Kerry Elizabeth Marrow (endorsed in Pain and Pain Management), with credit, Holly Nevada Murphy (endorsed in Human Nutrition), with distinction, Purity Wanjiru Gacheru Omondiagbe, with credit, Barbara Jean Pike (endorsed in Cognitive-Behaviour Therapy), with distinction, Christine Anne Prince (endorsed in Cognitive-Behaviour Therapy), with distinction, Elizabeth Jane Purdie (endorsed in Nursing), with distinction, Lana-Joanne Puru (endorsed in Human Nutrition), with distinction, Rachel Louise Sanders, with distinction, Anna Elizabeth Swindells (endorsed in Pain and Pain Management), with distinction, Isabella Rosa Pearl Thomson (endorsed in Nursing), with credit, Nicola Tracy Webb (endorsed in Nursing), with credit.

Postgraduate Diploma in Medical Technology

Cherize Denton (endorsed in Sleep Medicine), with distinction, Abbey Jayne Mahon (endorsed in Sleep Medicine), with distinction, Jane Ying Xu (endorsed in Cardiology), with credit.

Postgraduate Diploma in Sport and Exercise Medicine

Alice Clare Mason, with distinction, Arsian Hana-Tia Paki, with distinction, Karaitiana Aaron Eugene Smith, with credit, Joshua Saleem Wakem, with credit, Postgraduate Diploma in Bioethics and Health Law, Zohreen Ruksar Ali, with credit.

Diploma for Graduates

Adrian Branescu (endorsed in Surveying Measurement), Joanna Ruo-Chun Ling (endorsed in Management), Alexandra Pearl Lind McLeod (endorsed in Education), Anna Elizabeth Minogue, Helen Zena O’Leary (endorsed in Information and Communications Technology), Sarah Leigh Prouse (endorsed in Accounting), Aimee Janice Watson (endorsed in Management), Louise Diksha Yadav (endorsed in Food Science).

Postgraduate Certificate in Business Research

Ya-Lun Tsai, John Roderick Wadsworth.

Postgraduate Certificate in Digital Health

Princess Hanna Caballero Corre, Kirsten Flathaug, Matthew Simon Smith Kennedy.

Postgraduate Certificate in Health Sciences

Sophie Mary Tapper (endorsed in Cognitive-Behaviour Therapy).

Postgraduate Certificate in Higher Education

Dominic Agyeif.