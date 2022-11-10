Window film removed after backlash

Window film has been removed from the Richardson Building following complaints by staff. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

More than 140sq m of window film has been removed from the University of Otago’s Richardson Building after staff backlash against a project intended to reduce energy use.

This is about one-eighth of a total 1115.60sq m of film installed in the building last summer to reduce solar gain and heat escape.

The project cost $214,634, in addition to $7451 spent on improving lighting.

University of Otago property services director Dean Macaulay said internal mirroring and reduced natural light were causing problems for some staff with offices in the building when an evaluation was carried out after the film was installed.

"Following an extensive consultation, property services agreed to remove the window film from the areas where adverse effects were being experienced," he said.

The removal process began in October and was completed earlier this month.

The sections removed cost $8130, he said.

Film was not removed from the areas where no negative effects were experienced.

The project followed a physics department student research project undertaken in the summer of 2020-21 in collaboration with property services’ energy and building controls unit.

"The study focused on the science into the thermal performance of window films," Mr Macaulay said.

It effectively acted as insulation, improving the energy performance of the building.

Different products were trialled during the process.

"This study, combined with the datasheets of the selected product, were used to underpin the investment."

