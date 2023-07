Dunedin police are investigating after a car crashed into the side of a house in the suburb of St Kilda.

Emergency services were called to the Prince Albert Rd property about 5pm today.

The male driver was assessed by ambulance staff and taken to hospital.

Emergency services at the scene tonight. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

A police spokeswoman said there were no serious injuries and the man's vehicle would be towed.

Inquiries were continuing.

