Car down bank after overtake goes wrong

Police at the scene this morning. PHOTO: PETER McINTOSH

A misjudged overtake of a large truck caused a car to crash down a bank in North Dunedin, police say.

Emergency services were called to the collision at the intersection of Pine Hill Rd and Fea St at 11.20am today.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the 67-year-old driver of a Mazda Axela missed his opportunity to overtake a 22-tonne truck in a passing lane.

"The driver (then) decided to overtake on centre median/turning bay, but did not have sufficient space."

Snr Sgt Bond said the Alexa was clipped by the front end of the truck, causing the car to spin and crash through a fence and down the bank.

"Fortunately, the car could not roll any further down the bank as a small tree prevented this."

No injuries were reported.

There were diversions in place at the scene while the car was pulled out of the ditch.

