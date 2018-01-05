Car ends up on Mosgiel train tracks after crash

Emergency services prepare to clean up following a car accident in Mosgiel which stopped trains travelling along the main trunk line for more than an hour this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said the car crashed on Gordon Rd at 4.30pm and ended up on the railway lines.

Train movements in the area were halted while the car was removed from the tracks.

It was the only vehicle involved and no-one was injured, she said. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON