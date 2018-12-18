Car owner due for nasty shock

Armed with a chainsaw, a firefighter from the Dunedin Central station prepares to cut up a tree which crashed down on to a car parked in Princes St near The Kensington tavern yesterday afternoon.

The car was unoccupied at the time and no-one was in the immediate area.

A man who was in a nearby car park said he heard a loud crack then a bang.

He rushed over to see if anyone had been injured.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they were called to the scene about 1.30pm.

The street was restricted to one lane for about 30 minutes while the large branch was cleared by the Dunedin City Council.