Celebrations receive warm welcome

Dreich weather was the only thing missing from the Scottish atmosphere at the inaugural Strath Taieri St Andrew’s Day celebration in Middlemarch yesterday.

Highland games might usually be accompanied by cold and gloomy weather, but event organiser Linda MacKenzie said it was a "stunning" day — something probably foreign to hardened Scots.

Previously, the annual event was organised by the Dunedin Edinburgh Sister City Society and held in Dunedin’s Octagon.

But when plans for this year’s event fell through, retired Middlemarch residents Ian and Linda MacKenzie decided to hold their own.

The haggis, bag pipes and Highland games attracted more than 400 people.

The interschool Highland games competition attracted about 20 pupils from Strath Taieri School, Macres Flat School and Lee Stream School who competed in the stone put, caber toss, farmer’s carry and tug-of-war.

Enjoying St Andrew’s Day in Middlemarch yesterday, were, clockwise, frm top lft: Emily Howard, 11, Macraes Flat School, competed in the Highland Games; dog owner Kate Martin & Violet Gray, 11, both Lee Stream, celebrate Lulu a Saint Bernard winning biggest & champion dog in the dog show; James Harvie, 13, Macraes Flat School, throws his rock; Annabelle Scott, 11, Strath Taieri School, tosses a caber; Grace Harvie, 11, Macraes Flat, gives it her best, & Ian Setter, Dunedin, presents the haggis.

The games were also attended by Highland Games champions, including Australian and New Zealand heavyweight champions Craig Manson and Danny Devine and heavyweight women’s competitor Lindsey Crazy Wolf.

"Having the absolute experts showing the kids what to do, made a big difference," Mrs MacKenzie said.

While it was not known if the games would be held in Middlemarch next year, she said it had been a great experience for the community.

"I'm proud of what we've done. I'm feeling a bit overwhelmed about it.

"I think this is a fantastic community, and days like today really show that."

ani.ngawhika@odt.co.nz