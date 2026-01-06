Club licenced despite low price concern

The Dunedin City Council’s staff-only social club has been allowed to keep selling alcohol despite its drink prices being deemed "at the low end" by its own licensing committee.

After facing scrutiny over what were described as "concerningly low prices for alcohol", the council social club’s liquor licence was ultimately renewed for another three years by the city’s district licencing committee.

A hearing was called in November after Scott Stucki, a member of the public previously linked to Students for Sensible Drug Policy (SSDP) Ōtepoti, solely objected to the licence’s renewal.

He broached concerns about the operation of the licence and regulatory oversight of it.

The club’s drinks menu included $4 beer, a "small bottle" of wine for $6 (or $5 per glass) and $4.50 for an RTD — prices he said were "concerningly low".

In its decision, committee secretary Kevin Mechen said while the prices were "at the low end", they did not find them to be "excessively cheap".

"And, when the frequency of [the club’s] trading is considered, we do not find the price of their alcohol an issue."

The committee understood Mr Stucki’s argument the club should be overseen by agencies other than council-employed licensing inspectors.

However, the law allowed for territorial authorities to hold club licences.

They also heard that two inspectors were not members of the club, "so we do not see any conflict in them reporting on the application", Mr Mechen said.

While there was an ability for regulatory agencies to monitor premises, the committee understood premises were visited based on risk.

A lot of premises, particularly club premises such as bowling and bridge clubs, were not visited because they were considered very low risk.

"This club has been assessed as being low-risk and therefore there would be no reason to visit the premises for every licence renewal."

Mr Stucki also raised concerns about the club’s financial statements and lack of a food menu.

Mr Mechen said the financial accounts were not a matter for the committee to consider but assumed they met the required standard as they were prepared by an external accountant.

A menu accompanying the renewal application contained "a very small number of items" but had since been updated to the committee’s satisfaction, he said.

Neither police, the medical officer of health delegate nor the council’s chief licensing inspector opposed the renewal of the club licence.

A report to the committee said no issues had been identified with the club’s operations since it was first licensed in 1991.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz