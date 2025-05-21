Dunedin cop left gasping by spray deodorant attack

Photo: Getty Images

A Dunedin police officer suffered an asthma attack after a man being detained sprayed her in the face with his deodorant.

Police were called to a property in Wynyard St, South Dunedin this morning in response to a family harm event, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

Officers were attempting to detain a 32-year-old man when he fled to his bedroom.

He managed to grab an aerosol of deodorant and sprayed it in the face of a police office, getting it in her face and eyes.

As a result of the attack, the first police officer had an asthma attack, Snr Sgt Bond said.

When police attempted to get the can off the man, he sprayed deodorant into the face of a second police officer.

The man was arrested, charged with assaults police and was bailed to appear in Dunedin District Court next week.

