Correct details vital on GP records

Dr Jane O’Hallahan

Screening letters going out

People in the South are being urged to ensure their GPs have their correct contact details as the national bowel screening programme continues its roll-out.

This follows news this week that a technical glitch led to about 15,000 people being missed from a pilot screening programme conducted by the Waitemata District Health Board.

Ministry of Health officials said more than 30 of those people were later diagnosed with bowel cancer.

National screening unit clinical director Jane O'Hallahan said the problems - which related to tracking down people without up-to-date addresses in the National Health index - related only to the pilot.

Processes had been "refined and improved ''and the roll-out would continue, Dr O'Hallahan said.

Southern DHB bowel screening clinical leader Dr Jason Hill said "the issues related to invitations within the bowel screening pilot are clearly of concern but ... will hopefully be resolved, before the programme goes live in Southern DHB''.

"We also reiterate the importance of ensuring contact details are up to date with GPs,'' Dr Hill said.