Police concerned for woman missing from Dunedin Hospital

Photo: Supplied/NZ Police

Dunedin Police are asking for help to locate Lynda, who has not been seen in two days.

Police said Lynda, 61, was last seen at Dunedin Hospital at about 1pm on Friday, June 13.

"She was wearing dark green mid-length parker/jacket, grey shirt, dark loose-fitting pants, and tan Ugg type boots. She has mid-length blonde hair."

Police said they hold concerns for her wellbeing and want to know she is safe.

Photo: Supplied/NZ Police

"It is possible that Lynda may attempt to make her way to Central Otago, particularly the Hawea Flat area."

Police asked that anyone who sees Lynda should ring 111 immediately and use the reference number 250613/5369.

Non-urgent information can be provided online at 105.police.govt.nz, using “Update Report”, and quoting the same reference number.