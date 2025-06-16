Lanterns take shape for carnival

REPORT: LAINE PRIESTLEY / PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Espen Lorenz, 10, of Dunedin, holds the lanterns he and his mother made at the Lantern Workshop in the Meridian Mall on Saturday.

This past weekend was the last for lantern-making in the mall.

The lanterns double as a ticket into the Dunedin Midwinter Carnival.

Espen said his favourite part of making the lanterns was "finishing it", not because it took about one to two hours to make, but because he was happy to see the final results.

"It was all really fun," he said.