Chilling out with a plunge

About 300 people braved a frosty morning to take part in the 96th annual polar plunge at St Clair Beach yesterday.

St Clair Surf Lifesaving Club chairman Matthew Bradley said the atmosphere was "pumping".

PHOTOS: PETER MCINTOSH

Among those taking the plunge were (below) Maia Alderson-Muir and Joseph Duggan, both of Dunedin, who dressed for the occasion, while noting the chill were (at bottom) Maisie, 13, and Molly Harman, 11, and Frankie MacDonald, 12, all of Dunedin.

About 350 people watched the event from the Esplanade.

Mr Bradley said the conditions could not have been better.

Although the water was cold, the sun was out and people were able to quickly warm up after taking a dip, he said.

The club raised about $1000 for its day-to-day costs from the event.