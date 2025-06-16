Call for student quarter liquor store to close earlier

Leith Liquorland, on the corner of Leith and Albany Sts, has had the renewal of its liquor licence opposed by the medical officer of health delegate. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

A Dunedin bottle store in the heart of the city’s student quarter has been urged to shut its doors earlier to reduce the risk of "alcohol-fuelled violence" and admissions to hospital.

An off-licence renewal application for Leith Liquorland, on the corner of Leith and Albany Sts, has been opposed by the medical officer of health delegate.

The store is licensed to sell alcohol between 9am and 10pm, seven days a week, but the delegate requested this be reduced to 9pm.

North Dunedin had some of the highest rates of alcohol-related presentations to the emergency department in Dunedin and evidence showed late-night alcohol sales were linked to higher rates of binge drinking, public disturbances and accidents, particularly in communities that were already experiencing alcohol-related harm, a report by the delegate said.

"Extending trading hours beyond 9pm in these areas can exacerbate existing problems.

"By restricting the availability of alcohol, the risk of harm — such as alcohol-fuelled violence and emergency department admissions — would be reduced."

Studies found that reducing the availability of alcohol from off-licences late at night was associated with lower levels of consumption, reductions in hospital admissions for alcohol intoxication, "especially for young people", and reductions in road crashes and alcohol-related injuries, the delegate said.

Reducing the trading hours to 9pm would be more suitable for the community given the negative impact of late-night alcohol availability on public health and safety.

Trading until 10pm increased the potential for "excessive alcohol consumption" and the bottle store had a responsibility to ensure it operated in a way that minimised harm and supported responsible alcohol consumption.

"By closing earlier, Leith Liquorland would limit opportunities for alcohol consumption that contribute to higher risks of harm, thereby promoting a safer environment for the community."

The application also faced objection from Bede Crestani, the father of University of Otago student Sophia Crestani who died at a Dunedin flat party in 2019.

Mr Crestani joined the delegate in calling for the store to shut at 9pm and wanted the same condition imposed on other liquor stores in North Dunedin "to provide level conditions for all operators".

There was also a "significant problem" with broken glass in the area and he objected to the sale of alcohol in glass containers.

"It is an issue we have wanted to end for five and a-half years.

"Broken glass in the street would not be tolerated in any other suburb of New Zealand and it should not be tolerated in Dunedin either."

Mr Crestani said Leith Liquorland was a "responsible operator" and acknowledged the store took proactive steps to sell cans instead of glass bottles.

Leith Liquorland owner Chris Hart declined to comment yesterday when contacted.

The store’s website lists Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays as the only days it is open until 10pm.

In her report, Dunedin City Council chief licensing inspector Tanya Morrison said the store was known to be "highly frequented by students".

While she did not oppose the application, Ms Morrison said she believed a reduction in trading hours to 9pm would be "a proactive step".

"The applicant has appeared willing to consider reduced hours, however, is concerned about consistency amongst all off-licensed premises and not wanting to be penalised, essentially, with shorter hours."

Police submitted an interim opposition to the application.

A hearing has been scheduled for Thursday.

