Tactix benchmark for clinical netball

Paris Lokotui has been an underrated cog in the Mainland Tactix defence end this season. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The highs

That final was evidence clinical and simple netball is still a proven winner.

The Mainland Tactix were the benchmark for that all season under Donna Wilkins, who knew the value in the basics from her tenure under the late Robyn Broughton.

While there have been innovations — two-point shots, coach’s box, time-outs — the final was a glowing endorsement of everything that is great about the fabric of the game.

Captain Erikana Pedersen was outstanding, Ellie Bird played some of her best netball in her final season and Karin Burger was simply sublime.

It also showed the old-school value of having a strong starting seven and backing them, even when things get tough.

Not knowing who would make the top three, or where the final would be held, until the final round was another highlight, proving the competition was tight across the board.

Most teams stepped up and pushed each other the entire way.

While the Northern Stars were hampered with injuries, they still pushed teams.

After a tough couple of seasons, the Steel held their own.

Georgia Heffernan showed the maturity of her game and Aliyah Dunn was a game-changer in her return.

Across the board there was more competition and fight among the teams and not one team dominated the entire league.

Player reinvented themselves under the new innovations.

Filda Vui (Mystics) had far more impact than previously and became a two-point specialist while Amorangi Malesala (Pulse) came off the bench for the latter part of each quarter, tasked with nailing the two-pointers.

Her two-pointer on the buzzer to seal a come-from-behind victory and put the Pulse in the playoffs will long stay in fans’ minds.

But perhaps the best part was seeing the young talent coming through and stepping up to challenge.

Catherine Hall (Mystics) and Carys Stythe (Steel) topped the defensive statistics and pushed their case for an international call-up, and Amelia Walmsley (Pulse) was stronger under the post.

Defender Lili Tokaduadua (Stars) played beyond her years, as did Steel midcourter Serina Daunakamakama. Sophia Lafaiali'i was strong when called upon by the Mystics.

Amelia Walmsley had another strong season for the Central Pulse. PHOTO: MICHAEL BRADLEY PHOTOGRAPHY

The lows

No season comes without adversity and 2025 was no stranger to that.

Obviously the competition being slashed back to 10 rounds was tough and the dark cloud over the future of the competition lingered.

Netball New Zealand have confirmed the league will go ahead in the same format — in the same time frame — next season.

But most will hope it returns to a 15-game regular season past that.

That low is closely followed by the injury toll that continued to climb.

The Stars were one of the worst hit, Greer Sinclair and Kate Burley gone in the opener. Samon Nathan managed all season, Monica Falkner tore her ACL and others were on managed minutes.

Donnell Wallam (Mystics), Kate Heffernan, Daunakamakama and Summer Temu (Steel) all missed games and Dakota Thomas (Steel) never took to the court.

Maddy Gordon and Whitney Souness (Pulse) were injured early, as was shooter Khiarna Williams, and Paris Mason missed the last few rounds with a sickening neck injury.

Other players missed rounds through concussions and there were countless niggles as always.

It brought several former players out of retirement.

Kayla Johnson, who is pregnant with her third child, returned to the Stars and assistants Liana Leota (Steel) and Leana de Bruin (Stars) were named for a game each. Former Australian Diamond Gabi Simpson, who never officially retired after being dropped by the Queensland Firebirds in 2023, answered the Pulse’s SOS call.

While some might see it as an exciting chance to see former stars in action, it does nothing to show a pathway or back the depth in New Zealand.

Overall the Magic were a disappointment and showed flashes of what they could be in their final game.

Commentators Adine Wilson, Anna Stanley and Jenny Woods all picked them to be in the top three, but they finished with a record of 2-8.

You also felt for the Stars. They looked good in their opening game until three players were injured — two seriously — and the roll-on effect followed from there.

ANZ Premiership

All-star team

Goal shoot: Amelia Walmsley (Pulse). Strong, accurate and big volume under the post all season.

Goal attack: Ameliaranne Ekenasio (Magic). Accurate and court craft second to none.

Wing attack: Peta Toeava (Mystics). Fleet-footed feeder topped the league with 442 feeds.

Centre: Mila Reuelu-Buchanan (Stars). Big engine in a tough season.

Wing defence: Paris Lokotui (Tactix). An absolute standout in the most underrated position.

Goal defence: Karin Burger (Tactix). Never lets you down.

Goal keep: Carys Stythe (Steel). A break out season in her move south.

Coach: Donna Wilkins (Tactix). Joined an elite coaching group when she led the Tactix to their first title in her first year.

Reserves: Ellie Bird (Tactix), Te Paea Selby-Rickit (Tactix), Claire O’Brien (Magic), Kate Heffernan (Steel), Michaela Sokolich-Beatson (Mystics) Paris Mason (Pulse), Catherine Hall (Mystics).

Big questions for 2026

— Where is this competition heading?

NNZ has confirmed the competition next year but, as of right now, no broadcast deal has been announced. It leaves players, staff and fans anxious about the future. Mystics captain Michaela Sokolich-Beatson was in tears as she spoke about putting their best foot forward to try be role models for younger generations and keeping this league going. That sort of pressure on players, on top of their core roles, is not good enough.

— How many players will be heading to Australia?

Changes to NNZ guidelines to allow players to apply for exemptions, but the criteria depend on each case. Many are tipped to be leaving, so teams could look very different in 2026.

— Are we losing some key stalwarts of the game?

Several players are tipped to be moving on and experience could be dwindling.

— Will the innovations stay?

Largely they were successful, and you cannot measure their impact in one year. It will be fascinating to see more strategies now that teams are used to them.