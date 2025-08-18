Council candidate meetings on

The first of this year's 'meet the candidates' meetings kicks off at the Brighton Rugby Club rooms, at 1047 Brighton Road, Dunedin, tomorrow evening. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Candidates for the Dunedin City Council have indicated strong interest in being part of a dozen community meetings, one of the organisers says.

A series of candidate meetings to be hosted by the Dunedin Area Citizens Association starts tomorrow evening at the Brighton Rugby Club.

The meetings are to be spread around different parts of the city and extend to places such as Middlemarch and Waikouaiti.

Fifty-four people put their names forward for the 14 councillor positions.

Dunedin Area Citizens Association chairman Lyndon Weggery said well over half the field had responded to invitations, indicating which public meetings they might be able to attend.

"We decided this time that we’d follow all the community board areas, and we are doing one deliberately in Middlemarch, because that’s an area we didn’t cover last time," Mr Weggery said.

There should be a fairly good distribution of council candidates across the meetings, Mr Weggery said.

Nearly all the meetings will be aimed at introducing candidates for the council only — not those who are also standing for the mayoralty.

The association said there would be a limit of 10 candidates per meeting.

The final meeting in the series will be a mayoral candidate forum at First Church in Dunedin on September 16.

Sixteen people are standing for the mayoralty.

There will also be a forum for Otago Regional Council candidates a week earlier at St Peter’s Church hall in South Dunedin.

The association told candidates the meetings would allow voters to get a better idea of why they were standing for council.

There would be a series of yes/no questions, and the association would then allow questions from the floor.

grant.miller@odt.co.nz