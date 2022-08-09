Councillors under scrutiny

PHOTO: ODT FILES

The Ministry for the Environment is going to monitor crucial Otago Regional Council meetings after an investigation raised concerns about councillor conduct towards staff.

One councillor slammed the move and said the Government was looking for a reason to intervene in the council’s affairs, while another welcomed it, saying it was largely down to a right-leaning council being at odds with the environmental focus of a left-leaning government.

The ministry made the decision to monitor council meetings following the release of a report into the council by Prof Peter Skelton, which was ordered by Environment Minister David Parker.

Mr Parker ordered the investigation, which followed up a previous one by the same author, after chairman Cr Andrew Noone wrote to the minister to ask if he would discuss an extension to its land and water plan, due at the end of next year.

Prof Skelton found no reason for the council to need an extension for its land and water plan and raised concerns about councillors’ conduct towards staff, saying staff told him councillors were trying to "trip staff up", delay decision-making and were unwilling to accept staff advice.

The report was made public on Monday last week, but it was not until Friday that the ministry informed the council it would be attending "key council meetings".

In a letter to the council’s interim chief executive, Dr Pim Borren, ministry deputy secretary policy implementation and delivery Nadeine Dommisse said attending the meetings would support its "understanding of the critical issues and the decision making required" by the council.

"As you are aware, the minister and the ministry are following freshwater matters at Otago Regional Council closely as you develop the first major planning framework required to give effect to National Policy Statement for Freshwater Management 2020 and implement the recommendations of the Skelton report."

The first meeting it would listen in on was a strategy and planning committee meeting set for August 10.

A Ministry for the Environment spokesman said it would only be monitoring meetings where freshwater matters were discussed.

"While this is not something the ministry does often, it does align with our role in oversight and implementation of the Resource Management Act."

The attendance was about "information gathering only" and would not lead to Government intervention.

Cr Noone, who declined an interview request, issued a joint statement with Dr Borren, saying the public could be confident in its ability to tackle the important issues it was facing.

The organisation was in "very good heart", the relationship between councillors and its executive team had improved in the last two months and it was addressing some of the concerns raised in the Skelton report.

Asked if the ministry observing meetings was a signal Government intervention was possible, they said: "We’re not sure we can infer anything other than the obvious concern that ORC remains on track with timelines set by the minister."

Cr Bryan Scott welcomed the ministry attending meetings.

"I think that all councillors need to understand we are accountable."

He believed a source of the conflict was a number of councillors who seemed to disagree with the direction set by the Government on fresh water and the environment.

Cr Hilary Calvert said the ministry’s move came with an implicit threat the Government could intervene.

"They are just saying ‘we are watching you’."

She disputed the suggestion a group of councillors were at odds with the Government’s directions on freshwater, or that it was left versus right.

"To suggest that we are not only not taking advice, but that we are dragging our feet, is just ridiculous."

Mr Parker reiterated he had no plans to remove councillors.