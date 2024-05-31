Crestani inquest: Father hopes partygoers 'released' from guilt

Sophia Crestani's father has told the inquest into her death that he hopes the young people caught up in the chaos at the party can be released from feeling guilty.

University of Otago student Sophia Crestani, 19, died during a stairwell pile-up at an overcrowded flat party.

Coroner Heather McKenzie’s inquest inquest into her death in 2019 has wrapped up in Dunedin today.

Since then, her parents Elspeth McMillan and Bede Crestani have advocated for safe student behaviour in Dunedin.

At the closing of the inquest Bede Crestani said it was difficult to hear from the witnesses who were also caught up in the pile of bodies at the party.

"It is not right for them to live through that pain, the guilt they feel that they could do more," Bede said.

"They must be released from that. They did all they can in an out-of-control situation."

He said their grief, pain and guilt was clear.

Mr Crestani said the house's tenants who boarded up doors, and covered the house's floors for the party, thought nothing about safety.

He said he now felt pain and joy at the same time on a regular basis.

"When we feel happiness and have fun we also feel devastated that our Fifi isn't with us."

Elspeth McMillan said it was sad Sophia had to be a sacrificial lamb to open people's eyes that things needed to change.

Sophia Crestani's parents, Bede Crestani and Elspeth McMillan.

'Gigantic shift in policing since death'

She said Sophia was, and is, a shining light, and that was a comfort to the family.

Earlier, a police officer said there had been “a gigantic shift” in Dunedin policing since Sophia Crestani’s death.

Inspector Ian Paulin explained that after student bars closed down, named flats turned into “de facto night clubs”.

Since Miss Crestani’s death police had allowed students on to roads to stop them being forced into houses.

He said officials around the country had “more than raised eyebrows” about policing in such a manner, but North Dunedin was unique because of its student population.

Insp Paulin said Miss Crestani’s caused “a gigantic shift” in police mindset.

They realised “actually there's a new way of doing this, there’s a better way of doing this”.

“We’re not saying don't drink. . . we’re saying do it safely,” the witness said.

Insp Paulin used the tragedy as a cautionary tale.

“[Miss Crestani] has a new job to do. . . and we hope she has a very long life through that,” Mr Crestani said.

Deputy Proctor Geoff Burns gave evidence today the flat known as “The Manor” was not known to be problematic.

The inquest heard it took three pleas for campus watch to call the police before they took action.

Inspector Ian Paulin

Campus Watch was across the road on the night and party-goers told them people inside were being hurt and the stairs were collapsing.

“Does this not say to you that they need to get in there and help?” counsel for police Richard Smith asked.

Mr Burns explained there were limitations around what Campus Watch could do and they had to assess and manage the risk to themselves.

“No question, if there's. . . a desperate need for something then we would, I just can't say more because I don't know not being there,” the witness said.

“At the time with the very best intentions, we did what we thought was right.”

Mr Smith asked if, in hindsight, things could have been done differently.

“Knowing what we know and losing Sophia - if we could have seen. . . into the crystal ball then a number of people would've gone in and done things,” Mr Burns said.

Students gather outside the flat where Sophie Crestani (inset) died in 2019.

The proctor’s office was notified by a noise control officer about concerns of overcrowding at the flat.

“The level of overcrowding is a recipe for disaster,” the letter said.

Mr Smith asked the deputy proctor if in hindsight the proctor’s office should have spoken to the tenants directly about the issue, rather than just the landlord.

“Given what’s occurred, that would be an obvious additional step,” Mr Burns said.

- additional reporting RNZ

felicity.dear@odt.co.nz