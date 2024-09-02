21st birthday party-crasher arrested

A man was arrested after showing up unannounced to a 21st birthday in Dunedin, where he allegedly assaulted and threatened to kill partygoers.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called to the party in Queen St at 1.15am yesterday after two unknown men entered the property.

The party was spread across three levels. A door was damaged, both men threatened to kill attendees and assaulted at least two people, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The pair then left, however police made inquiries and located a 24-year-old.

He was arrested, charged with burglary and would appear in court on Thursday.

Inquiries are ongoing to find the second man, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Threat at backpackers: police

On Friday at 6pm, police were called to Manor House Backbackers in Manor Pl after a 20-year-old allegedly threatened to kill a fellow occupant.

The man was standing in the shared kitchen with a knife when he took exception to another guest staying at the address, police say.

Upon arrest, the man gave false details to officers.

‘‘However, his true identity was revealed when he was fingerprinted,’’ Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man appeared in Dunedin District Court on Saturday morning charged with threatening behaviour, common assault and perverting the course of justice.

He was bailed and would appear in court again tomorrow.

