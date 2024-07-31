$4000 of goods stolen during crime spree: police

A woman is accused of stealing food from Centre City New World three times recently, totalling $1880. Photo: ODT files

A Dunedin woman’s alleged city-wide theft spree, taking $4000 worth of goods, has come to end, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers located a 27-year-old woman at 12.40pm yesterday who was wanted for several shoplifting offences in the city this year.

She was arrested and charged over six theft matters and bailed to appear in court at a later date.

Police say that on July 16, the woman stole candles and a vacuum from Briscoes valued at $1179. The following day, she went to New World Centre City where she filled up a trolley with meat and bread worth $316.

Other allegations are that on June 4 she went into Rebel Sport and stole $399 worth of clothing. Two days earlier, she was at the New World supermarket where she stole grocery items valued at $750.

Police said that on June 1, the woman stole a $449 Swandri jacket and on May 18 filled up another trolley at New World worth $815.

On March 10, the woman allegedly took $77 worth of plants and ‘‘daytime face cream’’ without paying.

Snr Sgt Bond said in total, the woman stole just over $4000 worth of goods from the central city area.

