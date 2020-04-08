$40k in cash, drugs seized in Dunedin raid

Police say $40,000 in cash and methamphetamine was seized during a gang-related raid at a residential address in Dunedin today.

The search, which targeted two gangs, led to the arrest of a woman who will appear before the Dunedin District Court tomorrow charged with multiple offences.

Another gang associate was arrested for aggravated robbery and other drug-related offences, said Detective Inspector Shona Low, Southern Criminal Investigation-Manager.

That person was due to appear in court sometime next week.

Det Insp Low said today's raid underlined the commitment of police "to do everything we can to reduce the harm methamphetamine causes and ensure those who make and sell it are brought to justice and don't profit from their trade in misery".