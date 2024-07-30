Bailed man back in court on assault charge

A 27-year-old man out on bail is back in the Dunedin District Court today after allegedly assaulting a security guard in a central city mall.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the man was in Dunedin’s Centre City Mall last night and refused to leave the area.

‘‘When spoken to by security, he became aggressive and punched one of the security guards.’’

The security guard was not injured, but the man fled the mall and police were called about 9pm.

He was located in George St, a short time later, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man was arrested and charged with assault.

