'Borrowed' car clocked at 119km/h in 50km/h zone

A Dunedin man who "borrowed" his mum’s car was allegedly caught by police at more than double the speed limit.

Acting Senior Sergeant Simon Reay said an 18-year-old male overtook a police vehicle on Hillside Rd at 10.50am on Saturday.

"[The] male borrowed his mum's car while she was away for the weekend."

He was recorded at a speed of 119km/h in a 50km/h zone, Snr Sgt Reay said..

No alcohol was involved but the man had his licence suspended and was summoned to appear in the Dunedin District Court for dangerous driving.

Snr Sgt Reay was unsure whether the mother had been informed of the incident, he said.