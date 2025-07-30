Burglar busted as stolen AirPods phone home

Photo: Getty Images

The tracking feature on a pair of stolen earbuds led police to a man wanted for two burglaries in Dunedin’s student quarter.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police arrested the 33-year-old man at 10.40am yesterday.

The man was charged with two burglaries — one in Castle St, on Thursday, and another in Leith St, on February 2.

A pair of Apple AirPods taken in the Castle St burglary were tracked using the Find My app and found in a vehicle, which led police to further stolen property, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Police were also called to the car crash on Caversham Valley Rd, at 9.20pm yesterday.

A 21-year-old male driver travelling in the south-bound lane had crashed into a barrier on the other side of the road.

‘‘Looks like he was heading up the hill, was skidding, losing control, went over the flax bushes . . . spun a couple of times and then crashed into the barrier on the other side of the road.

‘‘Thankfully no-one else coming down the hill at that time.’’

The man recorded a breath alcohol level of 828mcg.

His driver’s license was suspended and he was summonsed to appear in the Dunedin District Court.

