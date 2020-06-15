Cars deliberately targeted

Police are searching for the driver of a utility vehicle which hit several parked cars in the Dunedin CBD on Friday night. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Tayla Cribb is livid after her parked car appeared to have been targeted by a hit-and-run driver who rammed it so hard it ended up on a grass verge in Dunedin.

The University of Otago student said it appeared someone had "lined up" her car (above left) and pushed it out of the car park on the corner of London St and Royal Tce.

A police spokeswoman said it was one of two parked cars in the street damaged by a utility vehicle, about 11pm on Friday.

Another car (above right) was believed to have been damaged by the same utility nearby, in Heriot Row.

"I see there’s been other incidents," Miss Cribb said.

"It sort of seems like someone’s gone around just shunting into cars.

"It doesn’t look like someone has accidentally swerved off the road and crashed."

She said she was not at home when the incidents occurred and only learned of the damage after receiving a voicemail message from police.

"It was pretty random to wake up to."

While she was very angry about the damage, she was pleased the car was insured.

The police spokeswoman said officers had not yet located the driver responsible for the damage.

- Dunedin police (03) 471-4800, Crimestoppers 0800-555-111.