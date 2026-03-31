CCTV captures chaos of attempted arrest

Photo: Getty Images

Dramatic footage has emerged showing a bystander ducking for cover in a Dunedin petrol station forecourt as police point their guns at a man before a shot is fired.

On February 25, Dunedin police officers were attempting to apprehend a 46-year-old man they described as a ‘‘high risk’’ offender at the Z service station in Kaikorai Valley Rd.

During the attempt, one officer fired a shot.

The Otago Daily Times has obtained a copy of the CCTV of the incident.

It shows the alleged offender, who is putting fuel into the tank of the allegedly stolen vehicle he was driving, getting boxed in by two unmarked police vehicles.

Plain-clothed police officers surround the car, while the man leaps into the driver’s seat and locks the doors.

Officers begin to bang on the windows of the car, and they appear to point guns at the man.

As this is happening, a bystander fuelling their car at the neighbouring pump runs for cover and hides behind their steering wheel.

Eventually, the man manages to make a three-point turn, and speeds out of the forecourt while officers continue to hold on to the vehicle until the last minute.

During the chaos, one of the officers drops something on the ground and quickly picks it up.

The video then ends.

In a statement, Southern district commander Superintendent Jason Guthrie said the offender drove his vehicle towards the patrol car and officers in his efforts to avoid arrest.

In response, police deployed a range of tactical options including one shot from a police pistol.

There were no injuries, he said.

It was not clear if the video — which does not have sound — showed the point at which the shot was discharged.

After the incident, the man was tracked to the Brockville area, where road spikes were used to halt the vehicle.

He then fled, but was located by police dogs in Fraser’s Gully.

After the Otago Daily Times approached police about the video, Supt Guthrie said the arrest followed the man’s earlier attempts to avoid police.

‘‘A critical incident investigation was commenced and the incident referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority as is standard procedure for any matter involving the discharge of a police firearm.

‘‘Given the matter is before the court and being actively investigated with oversight by the IPCA it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.’’

Police were searching for the man after he allegedly stole a Mitsubishi Triton ute worth $20,000 between February 5 and 10, and a Subaru Forrester worth $3000 between February 7 and 19.

He is also facing several driving charges including aggravated and dangerous driving while disqualified and failing to stop for police.

He has yet to plead and will appear in Dunedin District Court on April 14.