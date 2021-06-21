Child with toy gun prompts police call out

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A child playing with a toy gun sparked an armed police call out at the weekend.
At 3pm on Saturday, a motorist contacted Dunedin police after seeing what looked like a gun being waved from a car window in Andersons Bay Rd, Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said.
Police, including armed officers, stopped the car in John Wilson Ocean Drive, where they discovered a child had been playing with a toy gun.