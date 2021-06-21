Monday, 21 June 2021

Child with toy gun prompts police call out

    By Daisy Hudson
    A child playing with a toy gun sparked an armed police call out at the weekend.

    At 3pm on Saturday, a motorist contacted Dunedin police after seeing what looked like a gun being waved from a car window in Andersons Bay Rd, Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said.

    Police, including armed officers, stopped the car in John Wilson Ocean Drive, where they discovered a child had been playing with a toy gun. 

