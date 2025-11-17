Defence insists murder accused had 'no reason to harm' victim

Murder accused Rajinder in the High Court at Dunedin today. Photo: Gregor Richardson

A Dunedin newlywed was stabbed at least 46 times and his attacker attempted to decapitate him in his home, a court has heard.

Rajinder, 35, is on trial before the High Court at Dunedin accused of the murder of 27-year-old Gurjit Singh, whose body was found at his Liberton property on January 29 last year.

Crown prosecutor Robin Bates said there was "compelling" circumstantial evidence which pointed "fairly and squarely" at the defendant being the culprit.

He told jurors they would see CCTV footage from just hours before the attack which showed Rajinder buying gloves from Bunnings Warehouse and a scarf and knife from Hunting & Fishing.

The items were never found by police.

The scene examination turned up blood from several areas of Mr Singh’s home, as well as on the path outside and the nearby roadway.

Critically, Mr Bates said, some of those samples analysed – including a hair found in the victim’s hand - could be attributed to the defendant with "extremely strong scientific certainty".

Blood on the upholstery of Rajinder’s car matched the DNA of Mr Singh, he said.

Defence counsel Katy Barker said there was no doubt it was murder but the defendant was not responsible.

"There was no enmity between them, no animosity, no grievance," she said

"He had no reason to harm Mr Singh, and he did not do so."

The court heard the pair had previously worked together for Downer, installing fibre-optic cables, before Mr Singh went out on his own in September 2022, buying one of the defendant’s vans in the process.

The victim then got married in India the following year and his wife was planning to move to Dunedin to join him just weeks after his death.

On the evening of January 28 last year, Mr Singh had attended a pizza party with numerous friends in Helensburgh Rd.

Witnesses would say he appeared in good spirits and returned home after about an hour, Mr Bates said.

A former flatmate messaged him the next morning about using a concrete cutter and received no reply.

Concerns increased when it became apparent Mr Singh’s wife overseas had not heard from him for several hours.

The victim’s body was found on his lawn, covered in blood, surrounded by shards of glass.

An emergency call-taker urged the friend who found Mr Singh to commence CPR but it was clear he was dead.

Mr Bates said a post mortem identified at least 46 stab wounds and one particularly severe one to the victim’s neck which gave the impression of attempted decapitation.

Among friends and workmates interviewed by police in the ensuing days was Rajinder, who told officers he had taken his wife for a driving lesson to Mosgiel at about midnight on the evening of Mr Singh’s death.

A cut on his hand was simply a chainsaw injury, a couple of weeks old, he said.

But when he returned to speak again to police on February 5 that year, they had viewed CCTV footage which showed no such wound in the hours before the alleged murder.

Rajinder admitted he had lied, that he had sustained the injury from unloading a bike from his car during the late-night driving lesson.

He did not want to go to hospital for treatment because it would "make things complicated" in the light of Mr Singh’s death, he said.

By that stage, officers had some of the DNA results to hand, which suggested blood spots at the scene came from Rajinder.

The defendant said it was "impossible", he had not been at the Hilary St address of Mr Singh.

Ms Barker said Rajinder had lived in New Zealand since 2015 and had built a good life here. "This doesn’t make any sense at all that [he] would risk losing all that . . . by killing Mr Singh, a person he’d previously employed and was on good terms with," she said.

Ms Barker urged the jury to broaden their focus and consider the victim’s relationships with others

"Rajinder does not have to clear his name. He does not have to prove his innocence," she stressed.

The trial, before Justice Rachel Dunningham, is scheduled to run for three weeks.