Disruption causes a stink at courthouse

Many of those heading into court hold their breath in anticipation, but yesterday it was for a different reason.

Shortly before the Dunedin District Court’s first session began at 10am yesterday, a man in his 40s entered the courthouse.

He was informed he had no scheduled appearance that day and promptly soiled himself in the foyer.

Some of the faecal matter ended up on the floor; staff were left to clean up the mess and neutralise the stench.

The Otago Daily Times understands cleaners later came to do a more thorough job.

The Ministry of Justice refused to comment on the matter.

The culprit had been sentenced earlier in the week by a judge who remarked on how difficult the man had been to manage.

After yesterday’s incident, the

man spent several hours sitting outside the court in his soiled clothes.

A police spokeswoman confirmed he was taken from the scene to get a shower.

He was not arrested.