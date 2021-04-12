Monday, 12 April 2021

10.50 am

Drivers three times over limit: police

    By Daisy Hudson
    Photo: ODT files
    Two drivers were recorded as being more than three times over the legal drinking limit in Dunedin at the weekend, police say.

    Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said police were called to Pine Hill Rd at 11pm on Friday, after a car hit a power pole.

    It caused significant delays for trucks trying to head north out of the city, he said.

    When breathalysed, the driver blew 820mcg.

    Then at 2am, an off-duty officer saw a car go through a red light and driving dangerously in Corrie St, near the Town Belt.

    When the driver was pulled over, they blew 871mcg, police said.

