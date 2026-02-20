Man fled, resisted police

A man who burst out of a Dunedin property carrying what police thought was a chainsaw was actually wielding an electric hedge trimmer.

Police had been called to the address in North East Valley on Wednesday night after reports of yelling and screaming.

When officers pointed their Tasers at the man, he dropped the trimmer, fled to his car and attempted to drive off down Carlyle St, Sergeant Matt Lee said.

When stopped by officers, he refused to get out of the vehicle.

He then reversed down the street, before being stopped by a second officer.

He again refused to get out of his vehicle and had to be physically pulled out.

He continued to resist until he was arrested, Sgt Lee said.

The man was charged with threatening behaviour likely to cause violence, failing to stop when required, escaping police custody and resisting police.

He was held in custody and his bail was opposed.