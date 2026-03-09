Uber driver allegedly assaulted for not stopping at McDonald's

File photo

A Dunedin man heading home after a night out on the town sent his Uber driver to hospital after allegedly attacking him for not stopping at McDonald’s on the way.

It was one of many alleged assaults over the weekend being investigated by police.

The Uber driver required medical treatment for injuries to his face after the man he was driving home to his Edith St, Fairfield address dragged him out of the drivers seat, Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said.

The man then rained a series of blows down to his face and shoulder, causing injuries.

Police were called to the scene by the victim at 2.55am on Sunday, and he told police the reason the man assaulted him was because he had refused to stop at McDonald’s during the trip to his home.

Sgt Lee said inquiries were continuing to identify and locate the man.

On Saturday at 11.30pm, two Dunedin police officers headed to a Melbourne St, South Dunedin address to conduct a curfew check on a 29-year-old man on bail.

One of his bail conditions was to not consume alcohol, however, when he underwent breath testing procedures, he recorded a breath alcohol level over 400mcgs.

The officer who conducted the test then advised him he was under arrest.

"Then, the incident became aggressive," Sgt Lee said.

The man attempted to swing multiple punches at the officer, however, he blocked every single punch.

The second police officer then came up and tasered the man, stopping the attempted assault.

He was arrested and held in police custody to appear in Dunedin District Court today with his bail opposed.

No injuries were received by the attending officers, Sgt Lee said.

Earlier on Saturday at 3.45am, police were called to Princes St after two men, aged 47 and 59-years-old, got into a fistfight in the street.

When police arrived, they noticed the older man had a "significant" facial injury to his left eye, and he was transported to Dunedin Hospital by ambulance while the 47-year-old was arrested.

Police took witness statements and reviewed video footage.

The recording showed the younger man had pushed the older man to the ground and began punching him multiple times in the face.

The men were both known to one another, Sgt Lee said.

The 47-year-old was charged with injuring with intent to injure and has been bailed to appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

On Sunday at 12.30am in the Octagon, three 18-year-old women were waiting in line to enter a nightclub when an unknown woman came up, grabbed one of them by the hair and dragged her to the ground.

She then started wailing punches on the young woman’s head while her two friends tried to get her to stop.

The two friends were also attacked by the woman.

Sgt Lee said security guards intervened and stopped the assault, and all three girls were transported to Dunedin Hospital to receive treatment.

The woman fled the scene before police arrived.

"Inquiries are continuing to identify and locate the unknown female offender," Sgt Lee said.

Later, at 3.10am, two men known to each other got into a brawl that police and security guards needed to physically split up.

A 21-year-old man approached a 25-year-old man he knew, and the pair began to fight.

They were split up, and both were taken to the Dunedin Police Station.

The younger man who instigated the altercation was released with a formal warning, and the older man was released without charge, Sgt Lee said. .

