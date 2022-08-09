Tuesday, 9 August 2022

11.50 am

Drunk woman crashed car, assaulted officer: police

    By Oscar Francis
    A drunk woman allegedly assaulted a police officer after crashing her car into a hedge in North East Valley last night.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a 24-year-old woman crashed her car into a ditch and a hedge in Gillespie St about 9.45pm.

    The woman recorded a breath alcohol level of 678mcg and was arrested.

    She has been charged with drink-driving, assaulting police, careless driving and refusing to accompany a police officer, Snr Sgt Bond said.

     

