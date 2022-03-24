Dunedin incidents: collisions, woman's foot run over

A number of vehicle related incidents kept Dunedin police busy yesterday.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a near-miss between two vehicles resulted in a 53-year-old woman "chasing down" a 71-year-old woman in Ravensborne Rd, about 7.20pm.

The younger woman was concerned about the incident and was pursuing the other driver to get her details.

However, when the vehicles pulled into a vacant parking space they bumped into each other. No damage occurred, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Another minor collision occurred when a vehicle driven by another 71-year-old woman failed to stop at a stop sign about 3.50pm.

She collided with a vehicle driven by a 33-year-old man travelling along Cavell St in Musselburgh. There were no injuries, Snr Sgt Bond said.

About 12pm, a 45-year-old man came to the Dunedin central police station to report that he had hit a 29-year-old woman in Princess St.

Inquiries revealed the woman ran across the road on a red light and her foot was run over, resulting in a minor injury, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Meanwhile, police received two calls about a car windscreen being broken in an altercation between neighbours in Fitzroy St about 8.30pm.

Inquiries were continuing as the parties involved were intoxicated and not prepared to speak to police, Snr Sgt Bond said.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz