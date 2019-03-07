Firearm allegedly brandished in domestic disturbance

Three people were arrested following a domestic disturbance involving a firearm in Dunedin last night, police say.

Officers were called to a Brockville address following reports of a disturbance, during which a window was broken and people were threatening the occupants of a house, Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said.

It was also alleged a firearm had been pointed at the occupants during the incident, he said.

As a result, police arrested two men, aged 30 and 26, and a 21-year-old woman, for a variety of offences including threatening language, wilful damage and bail breaches, he said.

Charges had not yet been laid in relation to a firearm, but one had been recovered and inquiries were continuing, he said.

In a separate incident, a .308 rifle that was not properly secured was also seized from a Hillary St home, in Pine Hill, as police made inquiries on an unrelated matter yesterday morning, he said.

