Fleeing driver grounded after car impounded

A driver who feared having her car impounded fled police at high speed, only to be spiked and have the vehicle taken off her.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers checked a driver traveling at 126km/h down State Highway One near Mosgiel about 6.50pm yesterday.

An attempt was made to stop the vehicle but the 31-year-old driver fled at speeds of up to 156kmh.

Spikes were laid over the Henley Bridge where the vehicles tyres blew as they travelled across the bridge.

After hitting the spikes the driver continued for a further two kilometers before coming to a stop.

Snr Sgt Bond said the woman had fled ‘‘because she didn’t want her car impounded’’.

The vehicle involved in the incident was impounded.

The woman was arrested and will appear in court 9 February, on charges of failing to stop and dangerous driving.

cas.saunders@odt.co.nz