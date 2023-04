The house was badly damaged by fire in October last year. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Police are investigating an alleged burglary at a fire-damaged house in the Dunedin suburb of Forbury.

A spokesman said officers were called to 19 Helena St about 3.25pm today.

Persons unknown appeared to be smashing up the building, he said.

The property was severely damaged by a suspicious fire on October 29 last year.

