Fudge-lover trespassed from Night N' Day

Officers called to a Dunedin Night N’ Day managed to convince a man snacking on some "delectable" fudge to pay for it, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said officers were called to reports that a 45-year-old man was walking around the shop eating "a delectable fudge slice" at the Night N’ Day Octagon about 4am.

The man was also making a nuisance of himself and refusing to leave, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Officers attended and got the man to pay for the fudge.

He was trespassed for his behaviour, Snr Sgt Bond said.

