Great Taste owner fined over immigration rort

Great Taste Restaurant in St Andrew St, Dunedin. Photo: ODT files

A Dunedin restaurateur has been fined nearly $12,000 for employing staff in breach of their visa restrictions.

Leisheng (Leonard) Cheng – who owns several hospitality businesses in the city - pleaded guilty at the Dunedin District Court to three charges under the Immigration Act, relating to his employment practices at Great Taste Restaurant between 2016 and 2018.

One of the workers had no visa and was unlawfully in the country, another was illegally working while on a visitor visa and the third exceeded the maximum 20 hours a week on a student visa.

National manager immigration investigations Stephanie Greathead said Cheng had supported numerous staff in visa applications and was familiar with the immigration system.

"Cheng failed in his director responsibilities and knowingly employed staff who were not eligible to work in New Zealand. This offending is serious and won’t be tolerated. Cheng deliberately evaded the immigration system and a prosecution was the appropriate avenue in this case," said Ms Greathead.

"This conviction should send a strong warning to the business community that this offending will be prosecuted and immigration visa rules need to be adhered to."

Cheng was fined $11,900 for his crimes.

The maximum penalty on each charge is a fine of $50,000.