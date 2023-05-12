Friday, 12 May 2023

Home invasion investigated

    By Oscar Francis
    Dunedin police are investigating after money and electronics were reported stolen in a home invasion on Wednesday night.

    Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said officers responded to reports of a home invasion at a Kaikorai Valley Rd address about 1.25am yesterday.

    Two men reportedly forced entry by breaking a window and threatened the occupant with a weapon, Snr Sgt Lee said.

    It was not clear what the weapon was.

    The men allegedly took money and electronics and fled before police were notified.

    Inquiries were continuing and a scene guard was was put in place yesterday morning, Sgt Lee said.

