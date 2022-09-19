Injured after 'drug deal gone wrong'

A man has been left out of pocket and injured after a ‘‘drug deal gone wrong’’ in Dunedin, police say.

Constable Nick Turner said officers were called to an incident on John Wilson Ocean Dr about 10pm on Saturday.

A 21-year-old man was assaulted after allegedly handing over $200 for MDMA, he said.

It was not believed the man received the class-B drug in return.

‘‘If you’re dealing in that realm, there’s no Consumer Guarantees Act,’’ Const Turner said.

A police investigation is ongoing.