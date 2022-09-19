Injured after 'drug deal gone wrong'

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A man has been left out of pocket and injured after a ‘‘drug deal gone wrong’’ in Dunedin, police say.
Constable Nick Turner said officers were called to an incident on John Wilson Ocean Dr about 10pm on Saturday.
A 21-year-old man was assaulted after allegedly handing over $200 for MDMA, he said.
It was not believed the man received the class-B drug in return.
‘‘If you’re dealing in that realm, there’s no Consumer Guarantees Act,’’ Const Turner said.
A police investigation is ongoing.