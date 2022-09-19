Monday, 19 September 2022

Injured after 'drug deal gone wrong'

    By Cas Saunders
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    A man has been left out of pocket and injured after a ‘‘drug deal gone wrong’’ in Dunedin, police say. 

    Constable Nick Turner said officers were called to an incident on John Wilson Ocean Dr about 10pm on Saturday.

    A 21-year-old man was assaulted after allegedly handing over $200 for MDMA, he said.

    It was not believed the man received the class-B drug in return.

    ‘‘If you’re dealing in that realm, there’s no Consumer Guarantees Act,’’ Const Turner said.

    A police investigation is ongoing.

     

    Advertisement