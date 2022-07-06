Joyride ends in trip to hospital

File photo

A joyride in a stolen car ended in a trip to hospital with a broken leg for one Dunedin youth.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the stolen Mazda was involved in a crash in Glen Rd about 3.20am this morning.

The car was travelling about 100kmh and was unable to make the turn at the intersection with South Rd.

As a result, the driver crashed into the barrier and was taken to hospital with a broken leg, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Officers were called to another car crash in King Edward St about 10.40pm yesterday.

The vehicle was on its side and two people ran off.

Police inquiries identified the 26-year-old and 30-year-old occupants and they were being spoken to to determine what happened, Snr Sgt Bond said.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz