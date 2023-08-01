Knifeman threatened to kill pedestrian: police

A man with a knife allegedly threatened to kill a pedestrian while they were walking in central Dunedin, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the victim was walking on Albion Lane at 5.50pm yesterday when a man pulled a knife on them.

The victim ran into a nearby shop and called police.

A 40-year-old man was arrested without issue and charged with possession of offensive weapon and threatening to kill.

Bail was opposed for the man and he will be appearing in court this morning.

- laine.priestley@odt.co.nz