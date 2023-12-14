Man admits baton charge in truck attack

The truck's damaged windscreen. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A Kaitangata man has admitted wielding an extendable baton in a protracted road-rage attack on a truck driver south of Dunedin.

The defendant can now be named as 37-year-old Andrew David Macmillan.

He appeared in the Dunedin District Court this afternoon where he pleaded guilty to assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon, intentional damage and reckless driving.

The official version of events from last month's incident, which took place near Henley, had not yet been agreed between police and defence counsel

However, the victim - a Coupland's Bakeries driver nearing the end of his shift on the day in question - previously described the episode.

While travelling on State Highway 1, he was overtaken by a ute.

The trucker said the driver made an offensive hand gesture then braked hard once he got ahead.

When they reached the traffic lights at the Taieri River Bridge, Macmillan allegedly climbed on to the truck’s footstep and started hitting the driver through the window, before retrieving an extendable baton from his ute.

After continuing the violence with the weapon, the truck driver said the defendant then smashed his windscreen with a jack.

Macmillan allegedly reversed into the truck before fleeing the scene.

An application for electronically monitored bail will be heard later today.

Macmillan will be sentenced in April.

