Man allegedly caught trying to burgle Mitchells Tavern

An aerial view of the gutted Mitchells Tavern shortly after the fire. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A brazen daylight attempt to burgle the burned out Mitchells Tavern was thwarted by eagle-eyed members of the public, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to the Caversham premises at 9am Saturday after members of the public saw a 37-year-old man jump over the pub’s fence and climb on to the roof.

The man allegedly entered the closed pub through the roof and was found inside when police arrived.

He was arrested and charged with burglary.

Mitchells Tavern closed in June due to an electrical fire that started in the kitchen and tore through the entire building.

The man appeared in the Dunedin District Court today charged with burglary and assault with intent to injure, which allegedly occurred a week later.

He will apply for bail before a judge today.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz