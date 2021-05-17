Monday, 17 May 2021

Man had owner's dog, clothes while trying to enter car

    By Wyatt Ryder
    A Dunedin man arrived home to the peculiar sight of a burglar stepping into his life.

    Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said a 33-year-old man arrived home at 1pm on Saturday and found a man trying to get into his car.

    The man was also wearing his clothes and leading his dog.

    When confronted the man said he was there to purchase the vehicle, which was not for sale.

    The owner got his hoodie and dog back from the man, who then left.

    When the owner went inside he found the doors were unlocked and some furniture drawers opened.

    He contacted the police, who were still making inquiries, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said. 

