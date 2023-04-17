Man smashes up car after friend not home

A Dunedin man smashed up his mate’s girlfriend’s car after discovering he was not home on Saturday night, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called to reports of a 32-year-old male doing burnouts and abusing a woman at a Cowal St, Broad Bay, address about 8.30pm.

The man was initially looking for a friend at the address and began doing burnouts in his car to gain attention, Snr Sgt Bond said.

After discovering the only person home was his friend’s girlfriend, he approached her and started to yell abuse before she "chased" him off the property.

The woman hit his car and in retaliation, he smashed up her car.

Upon police arrival, the man attempted to drive away before having his keys taken from him, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man was arrested and appeared in court this morning in relation to intentional damage, possession of an offensive weapon, possession of methamphetamine utensils, resisting arrest, sustained loss of traction and theft.

