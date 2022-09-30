Friday, 30 September 2022

9.06 am

Man spoken to after hoax tsunami threat

    By Oscar Francis
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    Photo: ODT files
    Photo: ODT files
    Police have spoken to a man after a hoax tsunami threat in Dunedin last night. 

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond says members of the public reported a vehicle driving up and down Cavell St and the surrounding area transmitting through a loudhailer that there was a level 5 tsunami warning in place and residents should move to higher ground about 9.30pm.

    The vehicle was located at a Jackson St property in St Kilda and an 18-year-old man spoken to about the incident.

    He has admitted to driving and playing loud music, but denied mentioning a tsunami, Snr Sgt Bond said today. 

    Police last night posted on Facebook that the incident was a hoax.

    Inquiries were continuing. 

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

    Advertisement