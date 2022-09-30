Man spoken to after hoax tsunami threat

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police have spoken to a man after a hoax tsunami threat in Dunedin last night.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond says members of the public reported a vehicle driving up and down Cavell St and the surrounding area transmitting through a loudhailer that there was a level 5 tsunami warning in place and residents should move to higher ground about 9.30pm.
The vehicle was located at a Jackson St property in St Kilda and an 18-year-old man spoken to about the incident.
He has admitted to driving and playing loud music, but denied mentioning a tsunami, Snr Sgt Bond said today.
Police last night posted on Facebook that the incident was a hoax.
Inquiries were continuing.